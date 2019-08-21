Posted: Aug 21, 2019 10:10 AMUpdated: Aug 21, 2019 10:10 AM

The source of a lockdown at Caney Valley Kansas Schools on Tuesday has been discovered. Law enforcement officers discovered components to explosive devices at a residence located at 108 N. Fawn Street, according to reports from the Montgomery County Chronicle. The house was located just over one mile from Caney Valley High School.

47-year-old Seth Thomas and 28-year-old Toni Dean were arrested and will face criminal charges. Officers also discovered illegal narcotics and paraphernalia at the home. Police blocked off all streets in the neighborhood, evacuated residents and placed schools on lockdown.

Charges will be presented against the two upon conclusion of an investigation.