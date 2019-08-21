Posted: Aug 21, 2019 2:21 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2019 2:27 PM

Max Gross

Two accomplices in the August 2018 murder of Gregg Meidl traded guilty pleas for 15 years sentences in the Department of Corrections. Thomas Alexander and Tyler Thomison each reached plea agreements with the State of Oklahoma. The deals were presented in Washington County court on Wednesday afternoon.

Both men were convicted of second degree murder. The first count requires 85% of the sentence to be served before parole eligibility. Both men were also convicted of two counts of second degree burglary, which gave a five-year suspended sentence to be served consecutively. Also, a five-year suspended sentence for conspiracy will run concurrently. Thomison was also given 10 years for possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication. That sentence will run concurrently with his first count. The guilty pleas waive the right to jury trial for both men. A sentencing date is set for October 9.

A stipulation of both agreements requires complete cooperation and possible testimony at trial. Co-defendant Terry Donaldson Jr. is being charge with first degree murder. It is alleged that Donaldson shot Meidl after the trio was attempting burglarize vehicles.

A motions hearing for Donaldson is set for Friday at 9 a.m. Jury trial remains set for August 26 at 9 a.m.