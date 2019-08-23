Posted: Aug 23, 2019 10:34 AMUpdated: Aug 23, 2019 10:48 AM

Max Gross

The trial for the accused shooter in the murder of Gregg Meidl has been delayed. The defense for Terry Donaldson Jr. made a motion for a continuance that was approved by judge Russell Vaclaw. The matter will now head to trial on November 4. It was previously set to go trial on Monday, August 26.

Defense attorney’s Travis Smith and Kristi Sanders stated that they need more time to seek the advice of experts in regards to DNA and phone record evidence. This came forward at a motions hearing at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday morning. They claim to have received relevant reports less than an hour before the motions cutoff date on August 2.

Two co-defendants, Tyler Thomison and Thomas Alexander each accepted plea deals in exchange for guilty pleas on second degree murder charges on Wednesday. Both are expected to testify against Donaldson according to their agreements.

Donaldson is facing charges of first degree murder. He remains in custody at this time. The defense plans to argue that Donaldson was not present when the murder occurred.