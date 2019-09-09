Posted: Sep 09, 2019 10:40 AMUpdated: Sep 09, 2019 10:40 AM

An 18-year-old Bartlesville man has been charged with first degree murder with deliberate intent in Osage County. Anthony Pruitt was arrested on warrant for a firearm charge in Washington County last Tuesday. He remains in custody in Washington County.

It is alleged that Pruitt shot and killed 19-year-old Lakenvian Jernigan on August 29. Jernigan was found along Highway 123 and County Road 2300. Augustus Pruitt was arrested and is currently in custody Osage County on accessory to murder charges.

Also, 19-year-old Keshawn Evitt is facing accessory to murder charges. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden stated previously that four suspects were involved and warrants were issued.

We have reported that Jernigan has allegedly been involved in multiple cases. One case revolved around a drive-by shooting last January where he entered a guilty plea in Washington County Court. Anthony Pruitt was a co-defendant in the case.