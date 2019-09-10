Posted: Sep 10, 2019 11:25 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2019 11:39 AM

The Washington County Commissioners approved a resolution regarding a donation to the Washington County Mental Health Court on Monday.

District 2 Commissioner Mike Bouvier read the resolution. He said the donation from Barton Companies and Hunter's Precision is worth $2,000. All funds are going towards the maintenance and operation of the Washington County Mental Health Court.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said the money was basically being passed between Grand Lake Mental Health's coffers and Washington County's coffers. Either way, the donation to the Washington County Health Court from Barton Companies and Hunter's Precision Rx via Grand Lake Mental Health Center was approved.

The Washington County Mental Health Court discussion received plenty of attention in the month of March and April before reaching a quiet place during the summer. In March 2019, cash funds were created for the court system. Later in the month, some review was sought with a mental health court contract. Come April, a temporary contract with Fries and Fries PC Robert Fries would be approved.