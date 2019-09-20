Posted: Sep 20, 2019 9:09 AMUpdated: Sep 20, 2019 10:26 AM

Bartlesville Police Captain Kelley Thomas presented four officers with commendations for their actions.

Sergeant Daniel Elkins, and Corporals Steve Johnson, Denver Millard and Steven Silver were commended on Thursday evening for their involvement in the recent death investigation of 19-year-old Lakenvian Jernigan in Osage County.

Keshawn Evitt was taken into custody by Marshals and Okmulgee police on Thursday. He is facing accessory to murder charges in Osage County for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Jernigan.

According to Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden, officers worked tirelessly to bring this investigation to a conclusion. He also said that the case could not have moved forward as quickly as it did without the BPD’s first-hand knowledge and hard work.

The BPD said the four officers that were recognized are great assets to them and the City of Bartlesville. Two other individuals have also been arrested in this homicide case.