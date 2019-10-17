Posted: Oct 17, 2019 2:47 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2019 2:52 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey man was charged with felony sexual battery for an April incident. Gregory Mundine appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing the charges. Mundine was already in custody on pending charges after allegedly assaulting a man with a box knife last week.

Court documents allege that Mundine groped a 61-year-old woman at a residence in Dewey. Mundine now has an aggregate bond of $100,000 for the two incidents with a condition of no contact with the victim. He is due back in court on November 1.