Posted: Oct 18, 2019 3:12 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2019 3:12 PM

Max Gross

The murder trial for Terry Donaldson Jr. has been delayed once again. Attorneys cited scheduling issues as the reason for the change. Donaldson was slated to be tried on charges of first degree murder on November 4. However, now the trial is set January 27, 2020.

Donaldson is accused of shooting and killing Gregg Meidl in August 2018. The two co-defendants in the matter, Tyler Thomison and Thomas Alexander, each reached deals for 15-year sentences in exchange for guilty pleas on second degree murder charges. A stipulation of both agreements requires complete cooperation and possible testimony at trial.

Donaldson is being represented by Sapulpa attorney Travis Smith. Smith is also representing Amy Hall, a Beggs woman accused of murdering two of her children. Formal arraignment for Hall is set within two weeks of when Donaldson was set to go trial.