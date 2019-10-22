Posted: Oct 22, 2019 2:58 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2019 2:58 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a warrant stemming from an August incident in which he broke into a residence and assaulted a woman. Stoney Bowlin appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing charges of burglary and domestic abuse.

According to an affidavit, a female victim reported that Bowlin broke a window at her residence on the 500 block of Larchmont Drive in Bartlesville. She claimed that Bowlin had stay at the residence briefly in the past but hadn’t been there in a handful of days.

The victim was tending to her small child when she heard Bowlin break into a bedroom window and enter the home. Bowlin thought the woman had another man in the home and he began searching the residence. The victim claims while in the living room that Bowlin punched her once in the face.

Bowlin is due back in court on November 11. His bond was set at $50,000 with a no contact provision.

At one point Bowlin was considered a person of interest in the July murder of Daniel Speck. However, Bowlin never faced any charges. Dalton Taylor remains in custody on pending first degree murder charges relating to that case.