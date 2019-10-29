Posted: Oct 29, 2019 2:29 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2019 2:53 PM

Max Gross

An Ocheleta man was arrested on a warrant after allegedly punching a 15-year-old. Carl Wood was arrested on a warrant stemming from the May 2019 incident. Wood was charged with assault and battery during an appearance at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, Wood and a female had been arguing about an incident that took place earlier in the day on May 19. Wood returned home and tried to continue arguing. A 15-year-old male stood between Wood and the female. Wood then allegedly punched the male in the face knocking him back onto the bed.

Wood then left the residence. Officers were able to contact Wood on the phone. He claimed, “stuff happened and things were said,” but didn’t offer any details. Wood is due back in court on December 11. His bond was set at $1,500 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.