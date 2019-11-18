Posted: Nov 18, 2019 3:48 AMUpdated: Nov 18, 2019 3:50 AM

Tom Davis

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Monday, Nov. 18th:



0-56-22-04 Gift Basket of Hair Products from A+ Barber

0-40-21-06 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Action Communications

0-42-80-74 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Bartlesville American Shaman

0-50-28-81 $50.00 Gift Card from Chili's Grill & Bar

0-41-00-52 $50.00 Gift Card from The Cupcake Bar & Bakery

0-27-60-17 $50.00 Gift Card from Dink's Pit Bar-B-Que

0-48-41-93 30" Wooden Melissa & Doug Doll Crib from Kidz Korner

0-50-40-51 Two $25 Gift Certificate from Lito's Mexican Restaurant

0-09-21-55 $50.00 Gift Certificate in Service from Paul's Wrecker

0-49-60-03 Mundial 6" Boning Knife & Paring Knives from Sharpening Soulutions





Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present

the winning ticket to redeem their prize. (You must certify

that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.)

New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3

business days or Wednesday, November 20th at 5pm.