Posted: Nov 19, 2019 6:34 PMUpdated: Nov 19, 2019 7:13 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Daybreak Rotary debuted something new ahead of their annual Fantasy Land of Lights---Fantasy on Foot, a walking tour of the holiday-lit drive through Johnstone Park.

A special tribute and the unveiling of the newest, permanent addition to the light attractions was made by Daybreak Rotary co-chair for Fantasy Land of Lights, Bill Riley. Riley told the story of "The Big Elf," Randy Wetherly, who brought the idea of the tour of holiday lights to life nearly 30 years ago. . Wetherly unexpectedly passed away in late December 2018.

Listen to the Mini-Podcast with Bill Riley

Fantasy Land of Lights is open November 20-December 30, 2019 at Johnstone Park in Bartlesville, OK. evenings from 6pm to 10pm.. The cost is $10 for adults over 18 and children are free. Students over 18 with and ID will be charged on $5. Proceeds benefit the scholarships and other education and community projects involving the Daybreak Rotary.