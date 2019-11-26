Posted: Nov 26, 2019 7:27 PMUpdated: Nov 26, 2019 7:27 PM

Ty Loftis

Gusty winds across Osage, Washington and Nowata counties have caused power outages on Tuesday evening, also fires continue to be a concern.

As of 8:30 on Tuesday night, nearly 400 Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative customers were without power. Most of the outages were reported north of Dewey and south of the Oklahoma-Kansas state line.

About 200 Public Service Company of Oklahoma customers without power. A smattering of them were north and west of Bartlesville, but 94 in the Bartlesville city limites were without power.

WInd gusts as high as 63 miles per hour were recorded in Copan, according to the Mesonet.

Gusts in the 50-60s were seen after 6:00 PM, with the higher numbers recording closer to the state line.