Posted: Nov 27, 2019 2:37 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2019 4:07 PM

Max Gross

Ever since a gas leak forced the Nowata County Jail to be evacuated in March several county leaders have been brainstorming possible solutions. Whether it is renovating the current building or trying to find a new facility change needs to come.

District three road crews spent a substantial amount of time updating the facility and sheriff Mirta Hallett has conjured up several donations to make the facility better. However, a new idea came to the light at Monday’s county commissioners meeting. Ed Crum with Grand Gateway spoke on the idea of a regional jail shared between several Northeast Oklahoma counties.

Crum said he spoke with Ottawa County officials after a fire displaced several of their inmates. Delaware County was mentioned as well. Crum said he spoke with Washington County officials about the idea but they did not support it.

Nothing was been decided in this regard at this point. The county is in a limbo period right now as Sheriff Hallett announced that she will not be seeking re-election.