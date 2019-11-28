Posted: Nov 28, 2019 11:25 AMUpdated: Nov 28, 2019 11:39 AM

Garrett Giles

Fire hazards were present throughout the State of Oklahoma all day Tuesday and Tuesday night. Those living in throughout the State of Oklahoma had to evacuate their homes that day, including several residents in Washington County.

Dewey Fire Chief Chad Schueler warned the public about the potential of fire dangers because of dry grasses, high winds and low humidity Tuesday night in our area. He said the City of Dewey is doing what they can to make people more aware of fire dangers moving forward.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease and Chief Schueler have talked about getting the fire danger signs installed in the past. While the fire on Tuesday night on County Road 4000 and Country Road 1100 that ate up 1,000 acres and partially damaged one home was caused by downed powerlines, they believe it is still important to have people be fire aware in Washington County.

The signs would be along Highway 75 as you enter into Dewey from the north or south. That will then allow the City of Dewey to let citizens know what the fire danger level is for the day with a color visual.

Chief Schueler said it would give people a traditional green, yellow and red warning system as to what the fire danger level is for the day. He said they want to warn people of the dangers in every possible way. Green would be a safe color for burning while red would show that that day would be the worst possible day to burn.

