Posted: Dec 03, 2019 2:57 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2019 2:57 PM

Max Gross

An Ocheleta man was arrested on a warrant stemming from a domestic violence charge. Justin Ward appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing a count domestic abuse by strangulation for an incident that occurred in late November.

According to an affidavit, a female victim reported that Ward was unhappy with her due to seeing messages on her phone. She claim that she was woken up around 1:30 a.m. on November 19 to Ward grabbing her by the hair and slinging her around.

She then stated while she tried to get the phone back Ward put his hands around her neck and she felt like she couldn’t breathe. She further claimed that Ward broke the phone and threw her on the ground. The victim didn’t report the incident until the next day.

Ward appeared in court out of custody after posting a $25,000 bond.