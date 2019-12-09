Posted: Dec 09, 2019 2:35 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2019 3:00 PM

Max Gross

A Ramona man was arrested for driving under the influence and child endangerment after driving his vehicle into a ditch south of Bartlesville on Friday night. Jacob Jackson appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing the felony charges.

According to an affidavit, Jackson’s vehicle was found in a ditch just to the West of Highway 75 near County Road 2400. Officers on the scene saw Jackson slumped in the driver’s seat. The officer had to open the door and shake the defendant to wake him up. Jackson was unaware as to how his vehicle got in the ditch.

The responding officer noted a faint odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Jackson advised he had taken medication prescribed for anxiety early in the day. The subsequent conversation revealed that Jackson had taken more than the prescribed dose. A test saw Jackson’s blood alcohol content to be .02. Three children seven years of age and under were asleep in the back seat of the vehicle.

Jackson has a previous DUI charge on his record. His bond was set at $10,000. Jackson is due back in court on January 10. KWON had previously reported on a Friday night traffic accident before these criminal details were revealed.