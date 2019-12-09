Posted: Dec 09, 2019 2:57 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2019 3:00 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after being found asleep in his vehicle and allegedly causing damage to neighbor’s home. Shane Leu appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges of actual physical control of a vehicle and possession of narcotics for the Saturday night incident.

According to an affidavit, a victim reported that a Jeep Liberty hit her home in the Woodland neighborhood in Bartlesville and then drove off. An officer discovered the vehicle parked near Oakdale and Ridge. Leu was found sleeping in the vehicle with an air duster can in his hand. The defendant was unaware of where he was or how he got there.

Damage was noted to the front end of the vehicle. Leu was found with pills in his pocket that were listed as schedule two narcotics. He consented to a field sobriety and blood test. Leu had previously been charged with possessing non-prescription pills after he was arrested following a 10-mile long police chase in January 2018.

A $5,000 bond was posted. Leu is due back in court on January 24.