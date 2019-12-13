Posted: Dec 13, 2019 5:03 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2019 5:05 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Fire Department responded to a grass fires on County Road 1200 and County Road 4010 to 4020 in Washington County on Friday afternoon.

Chief Chad Schueler said this is part of the same property that burned the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Then, 1,000 acres burned at 15 homes were in danger of receiving fire damage. Winds were also in the 50 to 60 mile per hour range.

The fire on the property on Friday spread from a ditch to the northeast. It is believed that 5 to 10 acres burned before it was contained.

Chief Schueler said the property owner believes someone started the fire. He said they could not find anything to prove that suspicion.

Another fire took place in rural Washington County where a property owner was buring trash. That fire got away and burned an additional 10 acres in the area.

Cheif Schueler asks that you be fire aware and that you do not burn trash on your property while the grass is so dry. He thanked the Copan Fire Department, Washington County Emergency Management, and the Washington County Sheriff's Office for helping with the trash fire.

Nearby structures were protected; no damage was done.

(Photo courtesy: Dewey Fire)