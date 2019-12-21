Posted: Dec 21, 2019 12:13 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2019 12:32 PM

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 117 in Bartlesville hosted their annual Shop with a Cop event on Friday night.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said the FOP Members raise money to make this event possible. He said they are not raising that money for self-gain. Rather, they raise the money each year to be the difference in a child's Christmas experience.

30 kids were able to buy gifts with BPD officers at Walmart. Chief Roles said it was empowering and enlightening to see this event take place in the community.

One of the exciting parts of the program this year, like it is every year, is that the BPD drove the kids and their families to Walmart in a long line of police cars. Sirens blared, and red and blue lights filled the skies all the way to the Walmart parking lot that night. Chief Roles said the kids got a big kick out of that. He said that it put a big smile on their faces.

Normally when kids go shopping with officers with the Bartlesville Police Department year after year, they get $100 to spend. Oftentimes, those kids spend their money buying gifts for others, instead of themselves. Officers will encourage kids to buy things for themselves, but the kids will still buy the gifts for those that they love.

This year was not that much different than years past. Chief Roles said it is cool seeing that kids are so much more willing to give to others than they want to receive for themselves. He said that we should take note from the kids when it comes to giving to others as opposed to giving solely to ourselves.

Crossroads Baptist Church fed the kids and their families, and Walmart provided milk, cookies, and other snacks during the event. Chief Roles thanked the groups for their assistance. He also thanked all the officers, reserve officers, police explorers, and wives of police officers that lent a hand.

