Posted: Jan 28, 2020 1:23 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2020 2:00 PM

Garrett Giles

During the Washington County Budget Board meeting on Monday afternoon, Chairman Mike Dunlap discussed lighting for the new parking lot between the County's Administration Building and Courthouse in Bartlesville.

Chairman Dunlap said Stout Construction did an excellent job with the parking lot, but it is poorly lit at night. He said it was an oversight by all parties while the construction was underway.

Chairman Dunlap said he was only looking for insight from the members of the Washington County Budget Board. No motion was made on the lighting situation for the new parking lot, but Chairman Dunlap will move forward.

It is believed that the Washington County Building Commission may have a surplus of funds to help pay for the lighting. The street lamps at Patriot Chevrolet located at 3800 SE Adams Road in Bartlesville may be the same type of lighting that would be used for the County's new parking.

Three structures between the Washington County Administration Building and the Courthouse were demolished in February 2019 to make way for the construction of the parking lot. The Washington County Building Commission owned those buildings, and they gave the final approval for the buildings to be demolished last February.

Stout Construction began their work in September 2019. Their work wrapped up earlier this January. Approximately 35 parking stalls are available to county employees that they lacked before.

While the parking lot is now in place, Commissioner Dunlap said they are looking at future developments for the area. He said if someone were to approach the Washington County Commissioners with a proposal for a parking garage they would be more than happy to hear from any developers. More on that story can be found here.