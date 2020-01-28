Posted: Jan 28, 2020 2:20 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2020 3:00 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man has entered a no contest plea for a shooting incident that left one man injured in August 2018. Austin Lawrence was originally charged with shooting with intent to kill but agreed to enter a guilty plea on an alternative count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Lawrence was slated for a jury trial Monday but agreed to waive his right to trial. In August 2018 Lawrence shot a man in the hand amid a dispute over a previous girlfriend of Lawrence’s. The incident occurred near the intersection of 11th Street and Shawnee Avenue in Bartlesville.

At the time Lawrence admitted the shooting to officers. He claims the man came up to his vehicle and punched his window so he shot at him. Sentencing in this case is set for March 11.