Posted: Jan 30, 2020 2:26 PMUpdated: Jan 30, 2020 2:44 PM

Max Gross

An Ocheleta man with a violent history was arrested for an alleged domestic incident that occurred on Wednesday morning. Carl Wood appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing misdemeanor domestic abuse charges.

According to an affidavit, Wood and a female victim went to dinner. Wood was drinking while the pair were out. They returned home and got into an argument. Wood then started posting social media comments to the victim’s page that reflected his disdain for the situation.

Then he allegedly pushed her down in a hallway and took her glasses off and broke them. When Washington County deputies arrived Wood had left the residence. Deputies spoke with Wood over the phone and said he was going to Vera. He also admitted to drinking alcohol. Wood continually sent messages to the victim while police attempted to locate him.

Wood saw his bond set at $7,500 due to a previous incident where it is alleged that he punched a 15-year-old boy.