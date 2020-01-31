Posted: Jan 31, 2020 9:15 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2020 9:15 AM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma’s Presidential Preferential Primary election and Washington County’s Special County election is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3rd. Here is what you need to know in the meantime:

• Voters must be a registered member of the party for which they intend to cast a ballot. (For example, Republicans may vote in the Republican PPP. Democrats may vote in the Democratic PPP.)

• Independents are allowed to vote in the Democratic PPP. The Democratic Party is the only recognized party in Oklahoma that currently allows Independents to vote in its primaries. Independents are defined as voters registered without a party affiliation.

• The purpose of the Presidential Preferential Primary (PPP) is to allow all recognized parties in Oklahoma to send delegates to their party’s national convention. The delegates are responsible for casting votes for the candidates they are assigned to, which represent the popular vote.

• Each party is responsible for choosing the Presidential candidate that will be on the ticket in November.

In addition, all voters in Washington County will receive the ballot for the Special County election.

If you are not registered to vote, you can download an application at: elections.ok.gov or contact the Washington County Election Board at 918-337-2850 or washington.county74@elections.ok.gov. The County Election Board is located at 420 S. Johnstone Ave., Room 101, Bartlesville. Office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The last day to register or make any changes to your address, party affiliation, name, etc. is Friday, February 7th.

Registered voters may verify their registration and political affiliation using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at: elections.ok.gov/OVP. The Election Board reminds voters that no party changes are allowed from April 1st through August 31st of even-numbered years.