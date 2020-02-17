Posted: Feb 17, 2020 12:00 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2020 1:06 PM

Max Gross

A man accused of using a shotgun to shoot a man in an alley in July 2019 is set to appear at the Washington County Courthouse. Dalton Taylor of Bartlesville has a preliminary hearing slated for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

It is alleged that Taylor killed Daniel Speck in the alleyway on 8th street in Bartlesville. Three others were also arrested in connection with the alleged incident. Police found Taylor’s truck hidden at a residence on Sooner Park Drive in a garage.

Taylor had his initial status date delayed several times. He is now being represented by Tulsa attorney Wesley Johnson. The preliminary hearing is the first time witnesses and evidence will be presented.