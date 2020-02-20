Posted: Feb 20, 2020 2:47 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2020 2:47 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman who was previously charged with exploitation of the elderly is now facing a count of embezzlement involving as much $39,500. Leslie Blevins appeared out of custody at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing the felony charge.

According to an affidavit, the guardian of a mentally-delayed victim noted a news story about Blevins’s previous arrest in January. She had been trying to get ahold of Blevins about a trust account for the victim for several years. Blevins was the trustee on the account. The funds were intended to help the victim with living expenses while living at a developmental learning home.

Police obtained bank records pertaining to the case. It is estimated that Blevins embezzled $39,500 intended for the victim from the trust fund. Through the records officers also discovered an additional $139,000 that had been taken from the previous victim, a 90-year-old woman.

Blevins posted a $50,000 bond. Blevins’ next court date is March 7.