Posted: Mar 17, 2020 11:34 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2020 11:35 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Starting on Wednesday, all employees at ConocoPhillips who are not considered “business critical” are being asked to stay home indefinitely.

This is also the case at Phillips 66

Senior Communication Analyst, David Austin says it is important to look out for the safety of their employees.

Austin could not speculate if this would include other ConocoPhillips offices.