Posted: Mar 23, 2020 2:27 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2020 2:27 PM

Max Gross

A man from Wann was arrested and charged with five drug-related counts for an incident that occurred early Sunday morning. Isaac Prather appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute among several other charges.

According to an affidavit, a Bartlesville police Department officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of Maple Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday in reference to possible gun shots being heard. Police intercepted Prather who said he didn’t hear gunshots.

Prather was holding a black backpack and gave police consent to search it. Prather pulled out some jewelry, a marijuana smoking pipe, a notebook logging transactions, two digital scales, unused syringes and clear plastic baggies. A bag of a small crystal-like substance was found on Prather’s person while being transported to the Washington County Jail.

Prather was previously arrested for carrying drugs in his backpack in October 2019.