Posted: Mar 29, 2020 11:38 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2020 11:56 AM

Garrett Giles

The parking lot of Don Tyler Park in Dewey was full of God fearing believers on Sunday as one local church brought glory to the Man upstairs in a unique way during a global pandemic.

Dewey United Methodist Church held a Drive-In Church service on Sunday at Don Tyler Park as our local communities find a way to worship God with the rest of the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. The idea behind this is to give you an opportunity to worship with others while still being safe in your car.

Associate Pastor Tari Carbaugh said Dewey UMC will keep holding these drive-in church services at Don Tyler Park at 10:00 a.m. on Sundays until the Coronavirus fades into our distant memories. She said every service like Sunday's service will be broadcast live on Real Country KRIG 104.9 so you can listen to her, Senior Pastor Jinx Barber, and the worship band from the safety of your car.

And if you hear something you like, you can honk your car horn as a way to say, “AMEN!” Carbaugh said we need to honk our horns, make some noise, worship God, be together and be well. She said we will get through the Coronavirus scare together by being people of faith that love one another, love God and love the well-being of our communities.

Next Sunday is Palm Sunday, and Carbaugh said they will have bring in donkeys for their upcoming drive-in church service. She said they will hold a “Donkey Parade” then to commemorate Jesus and his triumphal entry into Jerusalem before his crucifixion on the cross where he died for our sins.

Senior Pastor Jinx Barber said you can even interact with them on Facebook during the Drive-In Church service.

Two Sundays ago, Dewey UMC held a St. Patrick's Day quiz and had prizes for all to enjoy. Pastor Barber said one person was even surprised by how much they knew about the holiday during the service, and that they had a blast with the interaction.

All you have to do is search “Dewey UMC” on Facebook to interact with them online, but they really want the community to visit them at Don Tyler Park for church on Sunday for a healthy alternative during this difficult time with the Coronavirus.

Carbaugh added that they have other great ideas in mind for Easter, so stay tuned for those interactions as well. Until then, Dewey United Methodist invites you to Drive-In Church at Don Tyler Park on Sundays at 10:00 a.m.

To listen to the service, you can tune your radio to KRIG 104.9. You can also stream the service from your phone using the Bartlesville Radio app or online at bartlesvilleradio.com.

Pictured below is Pastor Barber preaching to those in attendance and to those listening to KRIG 104.9. Also pictured is Associate Pastor Carbaugh, the worship band, and community members taking communion and giving financially to the church from their cars.