Posted: May 07, 2020 12:20 PMUpdated: May 07, 2020 12:22 PM

Max Gross

Former Nowata County sheriff Sandy Hadley has been appointed to serve as the undersheriff beneath new sheriff Jason McClain. McClain was the only person to file for the position and was appointed to take over for Sheriff Mirta Hallett.

Hadley had previously served as the sheriff between April 2017 and February 2018. Hadley announced her retirement from the post somewhat unexpectedly. Hadley has worked in law enforcement since she stepped down. McClain says Hadley will be an asset to the department.

Her experience with the local community and the workings of the Nowata County Jail should be beneficial as well.