Posted: May 13, 2020 3:57 PMUpdated: May 13, 2020 3:57 PM

Max Gross

Bartlesville Police sergeant Jim Warring took to Facebook to announce his retirement earlier this week. Warring says his retirement will become effective June 1. Warring spent 25 years with the Bartlesville Police Department. He stated that he will continue serving the public in a position with Grand Lake Mental Health.

The BPD made headlines last week as it announced that chief Tracy Roles and deputy chief Rocky Bevard were being placed on administrative leave amid a personnel investigation. Special assistant to chief and former Washington County sheriff Rick Silver is currently heading up the department.

(PHOTO COURTESY: City of Bartlesville)