Posted: Jun 04, 2020 10:27 AMUpdated: Jun 04, 2020 11:04 AM

Max Gross

Four more positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Washington County according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. There are now 338 cases, with 276 recoveries and 36 deaths. Washington County has the fifth most cumulative cases out of any county in the state.

Osage County has increased to 102 positive cases. KWON has reported that six people from the Osage Nation Health Center tested positive this week. There are 86 recoveries and eight deaths in Osage County.

No changes have been reported in Nowata County with 23 cases, 22 recoveries and zero deaths. Nowata County has not seen a new case in over two weeks.

Two more deaths have been reported statewide for a total of 344. Statewide 6,907 cases are being reported, an increase of 99 since Wednesday.

