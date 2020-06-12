Posted: Jun 12, 2020 2:08 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2020 2:08 PM

Max Gross

A Copan man was arrested after assaulting a woman and threatening a minor with a handgun. Marshall Perry appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday facing charges of domestic abuse and feloniously pointing a firearm.

According to an affidavit, the incident occurred on June 10 near West County Road 1030 in Washington County. A woman claims that she stayed at Perry’s home and he took her car keys the next morning and left, leaving her stranded. The victim called a friend to pick her up at the residence.

Perry returned and began trying to pull the victim out of the other vehicle by her neck and arm. She had marks on her neck and face according to responding officers. The second female victim and minor male had tried to pull Perry away from the first victim. They both gave statements saying that Perry had a handgun and threatened them to get back in their vehicle.

Perry has a previous arrest in Washington County for an alleged kidnapping incident in November 2019.