Posted: Jul 01, 2020 11:20 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2020 11:21 PM

Garrett Giles

The Primary Election has come to a close, and the results for many congressional and state races are in.

In the GOP Corporation Commissioner race, Todd Hiett won. Hiett received 74.59-percent of the vote (266,061 votes). His opponent, Harold Spradling, received 25.41-percent of the vote (90,631 votes).

State Question 802 to expand Medicaid in Oklahoma was approved with 50.48-percent of the vote (340,279 votes) on Tuesday night. 333,761 Oklahomans voted against SQ802.

Prevailing from the Democratic Ballot in the Oklahoma United States Senator Race was Abby Broyles, who received approximately 60-percent of the vote on Tuesday night. Broyles defeated Sheila Bilyeu, R.O. Cassity Jr., and Elysabeth Britt for the candidacy. She will go up against the incumbent, Sen. Jim Inhofe, who received 74-percent of the vote in the GOP race. Sen. Inhofe defeated J.J. Stitt, John Thompkins, and Neil Mavis for the candidacy.

Sen. Inhofe and Broyles will face off in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd. The last day to register for the General Election is Friday, Oct. 9th. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 27th.

The following dates are when early voting will take place in October:

Thursday, Oct. 29th, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30th, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31st, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Also appearing in the General Election in November will be United States Representative for District One of Oklahoma Kevin Hern going against Democrat candidate Kojo Asamoa-Caesar, who defeated Mark Keeter. Asamoa-Caesar won 63.63-percent of the vote (34,830 votes) to become the Democratic candidate. Rep. Hern ran unopposed on the GOP ballot.

United States Representative for District Two of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, won the GOP race as the incumbent. Mullin won nearly 80-percent of the vote (53,116 votes) to defeat Joseph Silk and Rhonda Hopkins, and he will remain as Oklahoma’s District Two United States Representative.

