Posted: Jul 09, 2020 2:08 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2020 2:08 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after allegedly breaking the windshield of a vehicle. Brian Neal appeared out of custody at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday. Neal was picked up on a warrant this week for the March 30 incident. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of damage to private property.

A court affidavit alleges that Neal punch the front windshield of 2018 Dodge Journey several times. The victim claims that this is what caused windshield to be smashed and cracked in a spider web pattern. The victim was in the vehicle at the time. Witnesses say Neal admitted to causing the damage.

Neal has a pending felony charge for sexual battery. It is alleged that he made unwanted advance towards a female victim while test driving a vehicle from a dealership. He posted a $2,000 bond in his most recent case.