Posted: Jul 15, 2020 1:40 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2020 1:40 PM

Max Gross

A former Nowata County jailer who is accused of sexually assaulting an inmate has a trial date set for this winter. Cody Lowen was arrested in May 2019 and was charged with first-degree forcible sodomy and rape by instrumentation, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Lowen was immediately terminated by the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office when the incident was discovered on April 30, 2019.

According to online court records, Lowen had waived his right for a preliminary hearing on the felony charges. A status conference was held over the phone last month where a trial date of December 7th was set. Lowen will have a pre-trial court date set for September 8. He is represented by Bartlesville attorney Kristi Sanders.