Max Gross

A Lenapah man appeared in Washington County Court on Friday. Brian Shufeldt was facing felony allegations of embezzlement. Shufeldt appeared out of custody but was sanctioned to the Washington County Jail when a $500 bond was set. Shufeldt turned himself in on the recommendation of his attorney.

It is alleged that Shufeldt misappropriated over $1,400 worth of sheet metal to a private party. Shufeldt is an employee at Oilfield Pipe & Supply. The alleged incident occurred in early April. Shufledt is due back in court on August 14.

On Wednesday, OPS reported a fire involving pipe equipment and hydraulic fluid.