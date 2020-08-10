Posted: Aug 10, 2020 1:54 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2020 1:54 PM

Max Gross

A Pawhuska man in the Washington County Jail picked up more charges for allegedly threatening members of the jail staff last week. Christopher Varao was charged with a misdemeanor count of making threats.

According to an affidavit, Varao used an issued tablet to file a grievance form while at the jail. The text of the form used profanity and referenced members of the jail staff and their families. Video from the facility confirmed that it was Varao using the tablet at the time the form was received.

Varao was in custody for a November 2019 DUI among other charges. His bond was set at $25,000.