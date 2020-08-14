Posted: Aug 14, 2020 3:46 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2020 3:46 AM

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has added a state question on criminal justice to the Nov. 3 Election Day ballot.

Stitt signed an executive proclamation Wednesday setting the election date for State Question 805. If approved by voters, the proposal would prohibit prosecutors from using prior felony convictions to enhance sentences for nonviolent crimes.

Supporters say the practice often leads to excessive sentences for minor, nonviolent crimes.

Governopr Stitt and most state prosecutors oppose the plan. In a statement, the District Attorneys Association said repeated violations of state law should not be tolerated.