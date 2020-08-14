Posted: Aug 14, 2020 2:50 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2020 2:50 PM

Max Gross

A jury trial is set to begin Monday for a man who arrested while hanging over a tree above the Caney River after a police chase. Jeremiah McKenzie of Cherryvale, Kansas was arrested after the unique incident in April.

McKenzie was initially faced with eluding officers, knowingly concealing stolen property and fugitive from justice charges. However, the latter two charges have been dismissed, he will face trial on the felony eluding officer’s charge. This crime is punishable with up to five years in prison.

It is alleged that officers tried to initiate a traffic stop on his vehicle on Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville. McKenzie increased his speed and drove toward Johnstone Park. He eventually fled his vehicle and jumped in the river. McKenzie latched on a tree where he stayed for several hours before being taken into custody.

McKenzie previously entered a not guilty plea in the matter. He remains in custody at this time. The trial will be heard at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday at 9 a.m. in front of district judge Linda Thomas.