Oklanhoma Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report August 7– August 13, 2020

Total Confirmed cases 4,702 -16.9% 46,103

Recovered cases 4,335 -26.6% 38,655

Deaths 45 -23.7% 638

The average age of cases was 40 years. The youngest case was less than a year old and the oldest case was 100+ years. The average age of individuals who died was 74 years. The youngest individual to die from COVID-19 was less than 15 years and the oldest was 100+ years.

The latest local active cases by county in our region:

Washington 70

Osage County 64

Nowata 5

Additionally, the Oklahoma State Dept of Health says the number of positive cases in Hominy has increased by 101 since Tuesday August 12th, but the accounting for how the number of cases are actually being distributed is uncertain. The state has traditionally credited each case by a person's residency--not by location where the case was confirmed. The CIty of Hominy, on its Facebook page , says they are told that over 100 prisoners at Conners Correctional Center have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past week. Hominy city officials say they are not aware of anyone outside of the prison who might be included in this increase. COVID-19 #s as of 8/15 ——————————— Hominy positive cases: 158 Hominy deaths: 2 Hominy active cases: 112 Osage County positive cases: 559 Osage County deaths: 12

