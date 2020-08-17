Posted: Aug 17, 2020 10:30 AMUpdated: Aug 17, 2020 10:31 AM

Max Gross

Nowata County sheriff Jason McClain announced Monday that the county has made its final payment to Washington County for housing prisoners in March 2019. 18 inmates were temporarily transferred to Washington County while the Nowata County Jail was uninhabitable after an identified leak was discovered. McClain was happy to get his bill off the books.

This situation ultimately led to resignation of former sheriff Terry Sue Barnett and her entire staff shortly after. Mirta Hallett then took over as sheriff and McClain as undersheriff and they instituted widespread improvement at the facility. Talks of a possible new jail and courthouse remain ongoing at this time but nothing appears imminent.

During Monday’s Nowata County Commisisoners meeting McClain informed the board of an electrical issue in the dispatch office. McClain said it would take roughly $1500 to repair. All three commissioners shared the sentiment that the issue would need to be resolved before winter.