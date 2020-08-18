Posted: Aug 18, 2020 2:08 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2020 2:08 PM

Max Gross

A Cherryvale, Kansas man agreed to plead guilty on an attempting to elude police charge. Jeremiah McKenzie was slated to go to trial this week in Washington County. Instead he agreed to exchange a guilty plea for five years in the Department of Corrections and a $1,000 fine.

McKenzie was arrested in April after a police chase that led to him hanging from a tree above the Caney River for several hours. McKenzie has two prior felony convictions out of Montgomery County, Kansas. A stipulation of his agreement will see one of these previous convictions dismissed.