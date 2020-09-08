Posted: Sep 08, 2020 2:19 PMUpdated: Sep 08, 2020 3:07 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested for the second time in the last two months. Brent Bloom was charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence in Washington County court on Tuesday. Bloom was arrested in Washington County on Sunday.

On August 14, Bloom picked up charges of recklessly handling a firearm and possessing a firearm while under the influence. It is alleged that he brandished a firearm during a road rage incident. Affidavits also allege that he had an open container inside the vehicle.

Bloom appeared out of custody after posting bond. He is due back in court on September 25.