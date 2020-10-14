Posted: Oct 14, 2020 2:45 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2020 2:45 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on a warrant for allegedly causing damage to a private property. Chloe Stone appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing one misdemeanor count.

According to an affidavit, the alleged incident occurred on the 100 block of Spring Road in Bartlesville during the early morning hours of September 26. A female victim reported to hear a loud noise and went outside to see Stone breaking the front windows of the residence with a hammer. Stone then left in a grey truck.

Officers found the truck but were unable to make contact with Stone directly after the incident. The district’s attorney office advised that Stone has two pending misdemeanor charges. Her bond was set at $25,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.