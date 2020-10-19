Posted: Oct 19, 2020 1:12 PMUpdated: Oct 19, 2020 1:12 PM

Ty Loftis

A few months ago, we learned that the Osage County Health Department was getting three mobile testing trailers and a rapid response machine as well. Those have not yet been delivered, but district one commissioner Randall Jones gave an update as to where things stand.

Jones went on to say that the health department is hoping to have doses of a COVID-19 vaccine available by November. How much they have will depend upon how much the state rations out.

Court Clerk Sheila Bellamy said if county employees are interested in getting a flu shot, they should go ahead and make an appointment.