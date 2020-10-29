Posted: Oct 29, 2020 2:45 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2020 2:49 PM

Ty Loftis

Early voting has started in earnest across the state of Oklahoma and people are coming out in full force to make their voice heard.

For those wishing to take part in early voting, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday for election day.

