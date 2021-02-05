Posted: Feb 05, 2021 2:30 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2021 2:30 PM

Max Gross

A Copan woman is in custody after allegedly trying to hide methamphetamine on her person. Cynthia Armstrong appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing charges of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

According to an affidavit, a traffic stop was conducted near Adams Road in Bartlesville on Wednesday evening. The vehicle was flagged for a non-working brake light. The defendant was the passenger in the vehicle and officers believed she was trying to hide something.

Armstrong exited the vehicle and pulled a baggie of methamphetamine out of her pants. The defendant also had two more small baggies of meth in her shirt. The weight of the substance totaled 30.5 grams. Armstrong also had a small amount of marijuana in her purse.

Armstrong had previously been found with 20 grams of methamphetamine during a June 2020 arrest. Charges are pending in both matters. Bond was set at $100,000.