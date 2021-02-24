Posted: Feb 24, 2021 2:59 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2021 2:59 PM

Max Gross

Bailey Keith Wattenbarger of Ramona was charged with one count of first degree manslaughter in Washington County Court on Wednesday. Wattenbarger is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Ashton O’Dell near Vera on Monday afternoon.

Wattenbarger made an initial appearance on Tuesday where a $75,000 bond was set. The State of Oklahoma announced that charges were pending and that the defendant could face murder charges. Ultimately, the district’s attorney filed charges for manslaughter.

Bartlesville attorney John Whitworth is representing Wattenbarger. Whitworth filed an entry of appearance during Wednesday’s proceedings. The attorney waived the reading of Wattenbarger’s rights. The defendant is due back in court for a felony status date on March 12.