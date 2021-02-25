Posted: Feb 25, 2021 10:39 AMUpdated: Feb 25, 2021 10:39 AM

Max Gross

For the second consecutive day, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting a COVID-19 death in Washington County. This is the 85th reported death due to COVID-19 in the county. The report lists a man over 65 years old.

Washington County is reporting 173 active cases, down four cases since Wednesday. Osage County is reporting 140 active cases, down one cases since the last report. Nowata County is listing 36 active cases.

Statewide, 1,146 new COVID-19 cases were listed in the OSDH report. 38 total deaths were listed in Oklahoma. A total of 542 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to the coronavirus.